Housing costs pushing more Bexar County families toward homelessness, report finds

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Rising housing costs and a shortage of affordable places to live are leaving more Bexar County families at risk of homelessness, according to new census data released by the nonprofit Close to Home.

The organization released its latest Point-in-Time Count on Wednesday. The annual count is part of a national effort by cities and nonprofits to track the number of people living in shelters and on the streets.

Close to Home said the findings show housing affordability remains limited in Bexar County, while demand for homelessness assistance continues to exceed available resources.

The report found low-income families spend about 30% of their income on housing. Close to Home said that leaves many vulnerable households one emergency away from losing their homes.

“Rising costs are going to push more people to homelessness,” said Katie Wilson, president and CEO of Close to Home. “But if we don’t have the resources, the treatment, the affordable housing with support services, people who are outside, their condition worsens and it becomes harder to address. That’s what we are starting to see.”

Close to Home, which coordinates local nonprofits working to help people experiencing homelessness, is launching a five-year strategic plan in response to the trends.

Watch the video above for key takeaways from the Close to Home report.