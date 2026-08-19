Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck at West Side intersection, SAPD says The incident occurred at the intersection of South Acme Road and Old Highway 90 Traffic is currently being redirected away from the intersection. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was rushed to a local hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on the West Side.
The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Acme Road and Old Highway 90.
The man, who’s believed to be in his 30s, was unconscious and breathing when he was put into an ambulance, SAPD said.
Officers said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and assisted the man after the collision.
Police believe the man attempted to cross the street when it was not his turn. He also wasn’t paying attention, an officer at the scene told KSAT.
Traffic is currently being redirected away from the intersection.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
What should you do in a flash flood? 18 cars broken into at one Stone Oak hotel in one night No public vote, no problem? SA Council moves forward on downtown arena FBI Alert: Adults Over 60 Are Now Scammers' Main Target Affordable After-School Care That Actually Works SAPL provides extra homework help City Fined Him for NOT Cutting a Branch — Federal Law Said Otherwise The Car You Buy Your Teen Could Save Their Life Is Fiesta About to Cost You More? Medical episode triggered chain-reaction crash on US 281 that ejected 2 girls, SAPD says Speeding along Hardy Oak Blvd. is common, residents say Officers shoot and kill man who refused to drop his gun How to find your school's report card Robert Earl Keen Is Doing a FREE Concert — Here's Why Your child's teacher might not be certified — here's what the data shows She's Closing the Gap on Greg Abbott — Here's How Local cops could be doing ICE's job- and lawmakers want it to stop Watch GMSA before heading back to school Former Constable's sons vs. SAPD - Caught on Camera $100K+ worth of Pokémon cards stolen from Castle Hills trading card shop Previous video Next video