Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck at West Side intersection, SAPD says

Traffic is currently being redirected away from the intersection.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was rushed to a local hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on the West Side.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Acme Road and Old Highway 90.

Recommended Videos

The man, who’s believed to be in his 30s, was unconscious and breathing when he was put into an ambulance, SAPD said.

Officers said the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and assisted the man after the collision.

Police believe the man attempted to cross the street when it was not his turn. He also wasn’t paying attention, an officer at the scene told KSAT.

Traffic is currently being redirected away from the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates