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Man accused of selling THC wax to undercover officer at North Side smoke shop, affidavit says

Justin Nathaniel Gonzalez faces a felony drug charge, affidavit says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after selling THC wax to an undercover San Antonio police officer at a North Side smoke shop, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Justin Nathaniel Gonzalez was charged with manufacture and delivery of a Penalty Group 2 controlled substance weighing between 1 and 4 grams, the affidavit states.

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The sale allegedly took place July 14 at Blvck Diamond Smoke Shop in the 1400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

The undercover officer entered the store and purchased 2 grams of THC wax from Gonzalez as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the affidavit. The substance was field tested and returned a positive result for THC.

Investigators identified Gonzalez by matching his driver’s license photo to the physical description of the person who made the sale, the affidavit states.

Texas banned several hemp-derived THC cannabis products in July.

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