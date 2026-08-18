‘This is my home’: Neighbors troubled by deadly shooting at Northwest Side apartments

SAN ANTONIO – Just moments into the first hours of Tuesday, Sarah St. John found herself in the middle of danger.

St. John said she was lying in her bed and watching videos online when she suddenly heard gunfire explode outside her Northwest Side apartment.

“I decided to stand up because I was, like, ‘Those sounded very close,’ and to check the apartment to see if any of the bullets went through my apartment — just in case,” she said. “To me, it sounded like gunshots from a semi-automatic. It sounded like the full 10 rounds.”

What St. John heard, according to San Antonio police, were shots fired by three people.

Officers were called shortly after 12 a.m. to the Woodhill Apartments, located on Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10.

Authorities said they found two men, both 18 years old, suffering from gunshots. One victim died at a local hospital.

The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Witnesses told SAPD the two victims were standing outside when a Toyota 4Runner pulled up, three men got out of the 4Runner and opened fire.

Afterward, the gunmen drove off in the SUV, which police said turned out to be stolen. The suspects later abandoned the vehicle, investigators said.

So far, police have not found the alleged shooters.

That fact worries St. John and some of her neighbors.

“This is my apartment. This is my home. What do I do in this situation?” St. John asked. “I’m trying to better myself. Some of these families are trying to better themselves, and they can’t do that if we have gunshots.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to positively identify the man who was shot and killed.

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