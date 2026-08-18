UTSA takes some services offline after attempted cybersecurity breach

The University of Texas at San Antonio campus on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio says it detected unauthorized activity targeting its technology systems over the weekend, prompting the school to take some services offline just days before classes begin Wednesday.

In a news release online, UTSA said the activity was caught before it reached the university’s core systems. The university said it does not believe any university data was accessed or stolen.

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As a precaution, UTSA took some services offline while it responded to the attempted breach.

“With classes beginning this Wednesday, we recognize how important reliable access to university systems and services is for our students, faculty and staff. Our teams are working with great care to ensure that our technology environment is both available and secure as we begin the new academic year,” the release states.

The university also announced changes to some student deadlines ahead of the start of classes:

Payment is now due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

Waitlisting will end at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. “Students who received a waitlist notification to register on Friday, August 14 or Saturday, August 15 are automatically being readded to the waitlist in the original order. Students will receive an email notification when a seat becomes available, and they can register,” the release states.

Registration remains open through myUTSA.

UTSA said it is continuing to monitor its systems as classes get underway this week.