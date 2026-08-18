Crash causes natural gas leak south of downtown; Portion of Probandt Street closed CPS Energy crews are currently on the scene working to resolve the leak SAN ANTONIO – A section of Probandt Street is closed in both directions after a crash Tuesday morning south of downtown.
The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed there was a natural gas leak from the CMC Recycling building after the crash.
Probandt Street, from Steves Avenue to Helena Street, is now closed in both directions.
CPS Energy crews are currently on the scene working to resolve the leak.
Officials estimate that the leak could be resolved in the next one to two hours.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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