Crash causes natural gas leak south of downtown; Portion of Probandt Street closed

SAN ANTONIO – A section of Probandt Street is closed in both directions after a crash Tuesday morning south of downtown.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed there was a natural gas leak from the CMC Recycling building after the crash.

Probandt Street, from Steves Avenue to Helena Street, is now closed in both directions.

CPS Energy crews are currently on the scene working to resolve the leak.

Officials estimate that the leak could be resolved in the next one to two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.