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Local News

Holmes HS coach injured after he was struck by car on Northwest Side, Northside ISD says

District spokesperson Barry Perez identified the injured coach as Steve Barlow, who leads Holmes’ cross country program

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

The Northside ISD administration building on Evers Road in San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD cross country coach was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle while running off campus Tuesday morning, according to a district spokesperson.

The district identified the coach to KSAT as Steve Barlow. Barlow leads the cross country program at Holmes High School.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers were dispatched just before 6:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of Alamo Downs Parkway, which is located east of the Loop 410 access road.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman rendering aid to a man, later identified as Barlow, after he was struck by her car.

Investigators said the driver was turning onto Alamo Downs Parkway when Barlow was hit. The area of the collision was “not lit up,” the report states.

Northside ISD said Barlow was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

This is a developing story. The article will updated once more information becomes available.

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