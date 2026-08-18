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Man with 19 warrants arrested in west Bexar County, BCSO says

Brando Mireles, 41, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 11800 block of Potranco Road

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Brando Mireles, 41, was taken into custody after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office discovered he had 19 warrants, according to authorities. (KSAT-12 News San Antonio)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man with 19 warrants, which included burglary and stalking allegations, was arrested last week in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, deputies said Brando Mireles, 41, was taken into custody without further incident around 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 11800 block of Potranco Road.

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The sheriff’s office said deputies had previously responded to the same address on a disturbance call involving Mireles and another individual. However, Mireles allegedly fled before deputies’ arrival.

Deputies later discovered that Mireles had 19 active arrest warrants out of Webb County, the post said.

According to BCSO, he was booked on the following charges:

  • four counts of stalking
  • four counts of violation of bond/protective order
  • violation of protective order/stalking
  • violation of protective order two or more times within 12 months
  • three counts of criminal mischief
  • three counts of burglary
  • publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material
  • evading arrest
  • possession of a controlled substance

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