Man with 19 warrants arrested in west Bexar County, BCSO says

Brando Mireles, 41, was taken into custody after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office discovered he had 19 warrants, according to authorities.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man with 19 warrants, which included burglary and stalking allegations, was arrested last week in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, deputies said Brando Mireles, 41, was taken into custody without further incident around 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 in the 11800 block of Potranco Road.

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The sheriff’s office said deputies had previously responded to the same address on a disturbance call involving Mireles and another individual. However, Mireles allegedly fled before deputies’ arrival.

Deputies later discovered that Mireles had 19 active arrest warrants out of Webb County, the post said.

According to BCSO, he was booked on the following charges:

four counts of stalking

four counts of violation of bond/protective order

violation of protective order/stalking

violation of protective order two or more times within 12 months

three counts of criminal mischief

three counts of burglary

publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material

evading arrest

possession of a controlled substance

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