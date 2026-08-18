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Kentucky man arrested, accused of murder in Comal County, sheriff’s office says

Brandon Woods was booked into the Comal County Jail on one count of murder and one count of failure to identity

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Brandon Woods, 40, was accused and arrested for murder in Comal County, according to the sheriff's office. (KSAT-12 News San Antonio)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A Kentucky man was arrested and is accused of murder after a person was found fatally shot Monday morning in Comal County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Woods, 40, was booked into the Comal County Jail on one count of murder (a first-degree felony) and one count of failure to identify (Class-B misdemeanor), deputies said.

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Deputies were dispatched to a report for a man bleeding from his head under a vehicle around 11 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2673, which is located in Canyon Lake.

Upon arrival, paramedics told deputies that the victim “had no signs of life” and “had a hole in his head,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the victim, who has yet to be identified, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on witness statements and scene evidence, deputies said that Woods was identified as the suspect.

At this time, it’s unclear if Woods and the victim knew each other. The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Woods’ bond amount has not been set yet. The sheriff’s office said this is an active investigation.

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