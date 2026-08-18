San Antonio ISD voters to decide on tax increase, $600 million worth of bond propositions in November

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District voters will decide whether to approve a tax increase and three bond propositions aimed at funding career programs, teacher recruitment, campus renovations, safety upgrades and technology improvements.

On Monday night, the SAISD Board of Trustees voted to place the four measures on the November ballot. Voters will also consider the propositions which total an estimated $600 million.

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The proposals include:

A VATRE (Voter Approval Tax Rate Election): This would raise the tax rate by 3.17 cents, which is expected to generate $5.5 million for college-readiness, career-readiness and efforts to recruit teachers.

Proposition A — $492 million: The largest portion of the bond would fund school modernization, capital system replacements and safety and security upgrades. Projects would include renovations to learning spaces, as well as replacing chillers and boilers, plumbing and utilities, roofs and windows. The proposal also includes funding for a new bus fleet with three-point seat belts, a police fleet to support campus safety and district patrols, additional site lighting, security fencing, vestibules, fire alarm systems, emergency indicators and enhancements to increase Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Proposition B — $102 million: This proposition would fund information technology improvements districtwide. The money would go toward network infrastructure and devices used for teaching and learning.

Proposition C — $6 million: The final proposition would fund improvements to Alamo Stadium and the Alamo Convocation Center.

If all four measures pass, the district said the average homeowner’s taxes could increase by a $1.99 per month this year, an additional $1.26 (+$3.25/month) in 2027 and peak at additional $5.76/month in 2030.

Qualified homeowners age 65 and older would not see a tax increase as long as they have a homestead exemption and over-65 exemption application filed with the Bexar County Appraisal District.

The measures will go before San Antonio ISD voters on Nov. 3.

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