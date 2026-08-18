Woman dies after man accidentally drives into fence on South Side, authorities say

Authorities respond to an incident on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities said a woman died after a man accidentally drove into a South Side property and trapped her underneath a fence.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive, which is located near East Ashley Road.

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An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that a man accidentally put the vehicle into drive when he intended to reverse.

According to a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson, the vehicle struck a fence and trapped the woman underneath the car.

The woman was later extricated, and authorities attempted to save her life. However, SAFD said she died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the incident had any criminal elements. The man is not expected to face charges.

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