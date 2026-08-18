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Bull calf leads ACS officers on chase through Walmart parking lot, underground drainage tunnel

Animal care officers dubbed the calf 'Moodini'

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

A bull calf led animal care officers on a chase through a Walmart parking lot and into an underground drainage tunnel, San Antonio Animal Care Services said Tuesday. (Animal Care Services)

SAN ANTONIO – A bull calf led animal care officers on a chase through a Walmart parking lot and into an underground drainage tunnel, San Antonio Animal Care Services said Tuesday.

The calf, who animal care officers nicknamed “Moodini,” was first spotted wandering toward a Walmart in the 1200 block of Southeast Military Drive, ACS said in a news release.

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A bull calf led animal care officers on a chase through a Walmart parking lot and into an underground drainage tunnel, San Antonio Animal Care Services said Tuesday. (Animal Care Services)

San Antonio police officers helped herd the calf out of traffic and into a nearby green space, but ACS said the calf “quickly hoofed it underground into a large drainage tunnel” before stopping to rest.

Animal care officers were able to remove the calf and load it into a livestock trailer, ACS said. Anyone who has information on the calf’s owner is asked to contact 311.

ACS noted livestock cannot legally roam in San Antonio.

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