Bull calf leads ACS officers on chase through Walmart parking lot, underground drainage tunnel

SAN ANTONIO – A bull calf led animal care officers on a chase through a Walmart parking lot and into an underground drainage tunnel, San Antonio Animal Care Services said Tuesday.
The calf, who animal care officers nicknamed “Moodini,” was first spotted wandering toward a Walmart in the 1200 block of Southeast Military Drive, ACS said in a news release.
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San Antonio police officers helped herd the calf out of traffic and into a nearby green space, but ACS said the calf “quickly hoofed it underground into a large drainage tunnel” before stopping to rest.
Animal care officers were able to remove the calf and load it into a livestock trailer, ACS said. Anyone who has information on the calf’s owner is asked to contact 311.
ACS noted livestock cannot legally roam in San Antonio.
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.