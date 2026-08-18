San Antonio creators use free city resource to produce, distribute content

SAN ANTONIO – For Teresa Garza and DeAnna Brown, producing a television show became possible through a free city resource — TVSA, the City of San Antonio’s public television channel.

Garza hosts “Mujer Poder Hoy,” or “Women Power Today,” a show focused on empowering women. Brown produces “The Forward Progress Show,” which features local creators — including singers, dancers and filmmakers — as they share their stories.

Both creators use TVSA’s equipment and studio space to produce their programs.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody that has ideas, and they want to do things in a professional way,” Garza said.

Brown said she initially was searching for equipment and a place to shoot because she did not have the resources or funding to produce a show on her own.

“No, not at this level,” Brown said when asked whether producing the show would be possible without a resource such as TVSA. “I don’t have the resources at this level.”

TVSA airs “The Forward Progress Show” Sundays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. “Mujer Poder Hoy” airs the first Thursday of each month at 8:30 p.m.

After the programs air, creators promote them through their own social media channels. Garza said she receives a link to the show that she can share on YouTube and Instagram reels.

“You can come here and do it just with a dream,” Brown said.

Garza said she believes everyone has a story to tell.

TVSA is funded by Public, Educational, and Government (PEG) funding, which comes from a fee from cable subscribers.

Content creators using TVSA resources must be a San Antonio resident and be at least 18 years old.

To view other rules and an application, click here.

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