Jury selected for federal suit over 2018 deadly SAPD shooting; Trial delayed due to settlement talks

SAN ANTONIO – Eight years after Charles Roundtree, 18, was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer, Roundtree’s family and other plaintiffs were set to have their case heard by a federal jury.

Before jurors heard any testimony, the proceedings took an unexpected turn.

A jury was selected Monday in the federal civil rights lawsuit against San Antonio police officer Stephen Casanova and the city. The jury was then sent home Tuesday as the parties began mediation to try to reach a settlement.

Roundtree was killed Oct. 17, 2018, when Casanova fired two shots at a West Side home where Roundtree, Davante Snowden and Taylor Singleton were inside.

Snowden was wounded, and Roundtree was killed.

Casanova is not facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting. A Bexar County grand jury declined to indict him in 2019.

The lawsuit is a civil case, which means the plaintiffs are seeking financial damages and alleging that their constitutional rights were violated.

This trial is separate from a criminal prosecution, in which the government brings charges against a defendant and penalties could include incarceration or fines.

Why is this case in federal court?

Roundtree’s family and the other plaintiffs pursued the case in federal court after the criminal investigation ended without an indictment.

Casanova fought to prevent the civil case from going to trial, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Now, after years of litigation, the case had reached the point where a jury was selected and testimony was expected to begin. Instead, the parties began settlement negotiations.

Keith Jefferson, Snowden’s father, has been by his son’s side throughout the eight years since the shooting.

“There was a loss of life,” Jefferson said. “My son was shot.”

Jefferson also expressed frustration that Casanova and SAPD have not been held accountable in a way the family believes they should be.

“We can get some sort of justice and vindication, if you will, for what happened,” Jefferson said. “And some accountability. I don’t even know if that’s ever going to come.”

What happens next?

The parties will continue mediation as they attempt to reach a settlement.

If they cannot reach an agreement, the jury could return to federal court and hear evidence in the case.

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