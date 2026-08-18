‘I had to leave’: Veteran says unfair charges, tactics by HOA forced her to sell her home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A disabled Navy veteran said disputes with her homeowner’s association left her with two choices: sell her home or face a potential foreclosure.

Karina Miller is suing the Lafayette Place Homeowners Association, alleging improper fees, unreasonable debt collection and other violations.

The complaint filed in Bexar County alleges charges appeared and disappeared from her account and that she was locked out of the association’s online resident portal for about 10 months.

Miller said she tried to resolve the dispute with the HOA board but was unsuccessful.

“There was no opportunity to reconcile the situation, so I had to leave,” Miller said. “I tried mediation. They asked to reschedule mediation, we rescheduled, and then they didn’t show up. Their attorneys would never respond to my inquiries, just for itemized billing.”

Miller moved into the Lafayette Place community in 2019. She said the relationship changed after new management took over.

“Upon replying to the introductory email, I received a response saying that I owed $350 in late fees that I had never been made aware of before,” Miller said.

Miller sold her condominium in October 2025. Linda Adams, a manager with the HOA, said in an email to KSAT that Miller previously filed a lawsuit that she later dropped.

Nicole Maesse, a lawyer with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, who is assisting Miller, said the lawsuit alleges the HOA misrepresented fees, engaged in unreasonable debt collection, committed fraud and violated its fiduciary duty.

“What we see a lot is these HOAs sort of creating these mini-governments in these communities,” Maesse said. “And they really have a lot of authority and a lot of power.”

Miller said the dispute cost her more than her home; she lost her community.

Other Lafayette Place residents who are not parties to the lawsuit and are not represented by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid said they have concerns about the HOA. Some said they fear retaliation if they speak publicly.

Mike Thurman with Thurman & Phillips, P.C., the firm representing the Lafayette Place Homeowners Association and their board of directors, provided the following statement to KSAT:

“Unfortunately, the Association cannot comment on the substance of the pending suit other than to say, the Association is aware of the claims and looks forward to defending the lawsuit. The Association unequivocally denies the allegations made by Ms. Miller and her attorneys.” Mike Thurman with Thurman & Phillips, P.C.

According to the Texas State Law Library, Texas does not have a state agency that oversees homeowners associations or investigates complaints from homeowners.

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