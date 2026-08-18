Woman arrested in deadly South Texas human smuggling investigation, records show

Bodies were found inside a boxcar at Port Laredo Intermodal Terminal on Sunday (left) and along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County on Monday (right).

After weeks on the run, a woman wanted in connection with a deadly South Texas human smuggling investigation is now in federal custody, according to a warrant reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Karina Garcia is one of 11 people indicted last month in connection with an investigation linked to the death of seven immigrants.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Records show U.S. Marshals arrested Karina Garcia in Del Rio, Texas on Aug. 16.

During a July press conference announcing the indictments, federal authorities said they have been actively searching for Garcia and another suspect, Seferino Huerta-Casillas.

KSAT Investigates emailed the U.S. District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday afternoon asking if Huerta-Casillas was in federal custody. This story will be updated once we hear back.

The identities of the indicted are:

Franklin Williams Ayala Aguilera

Jonas Ulloa-Aguilera

Damian Huerta Analucas

Karina Garcia

Eric Hernandez

Mayra Alejandra Huerta

Seferino Huerta-Casillas

Pascual Raymundo Loarca

Rosario Cristal Lopez-Saldana

Maria Norma Neri de Moran

Edson Alejandro Perez

Simmons said five suspects are non-U.S. citizens, four are U.S. citizens, and two are “lawful permanent” U.S. residents.

All 11 are facing the following charges:

Conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death

Aiding and abetting the transportation of aliens resulting in death

If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The train’s path

The bodies of six immigrants were found just after 3:30 p.m. on May 10, 2026, at a rail yard in the 12000 block of Jim Young Way, which is located about 15 miles north of downtown Laredo.

>> What we know about 6 people found dead in a Laredo boxcar, another found near Bexar County railroad

In a previous news release, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified five of the six immigrants found in Laredo:

A 56-year-old man from Mexico

A 45-year-old man from Mexico

A 29-year-old woman from Mexico

A 24-year-old man from Honduras

A 14-year-old boy from Honduras

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman from Mexico died due to hyperthermia. Officials believe it is likely they all suffered the same cause of death.

A seventh person, a Mexican resident believed to be connected to those found in Laredo, was discovered on May 11, 2026, along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said.

During July’s news conference, Simmons said the immigrants were in a shipping container carried on a train from Del Rio to Laredo. As the train arrived in San Antonio, the U.S. attorney said the body of that seventh person “fell out of the (train) car” and “left for dead.” The train then continued its trek to Laredo.

>> Boxcar where 6 immigrants found dead in Laredo traveled from California, police say

The seventh immigrant, a man, was later identified as Nereo Aguilar Garcia, 49, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Simmons, individuals paid the human smuggling organization between $1,500 and $10,000 to get them across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pasciucco credited the Homeland Security Task Force’s “critical role” in July’s federal indictments.

“By leveraging the expertise and resources of our HSTF partners, we have coordinated efforts across agencies, shared vital intelligence and enhance the effectiveness of our enforcement actions in a short period of time,” Pasciucco previously said.

In addition to the DOJ and HSI, Pasciucco said the U.S. Border Patrol and Laredo Police Department contributed to the federal investigation.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.