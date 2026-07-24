Federal officials to announce updates in deadly South Texas human smuggling investigation

Bodies were found inside a boxcar at Port Laredo Intermodal Terminal on Sunday (left) and along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County on Monday (right).

SAN ANTONIO – Federal officials announced significant developments in a deadly South Texas human smuggling investigation.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons and Department of Homeland Security Special Agent John A. Pasciucco discussed the updates during a news conference late Friday morning.

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The bodies of six immigrants were found just after 3:30 p.m. on May 10, 2026, at a rail yard in the 12000 block of Jim Young Way, which is located approximately 15 miles north of downtown Laredo.

In a previous news release, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified five of the six immigrants found in Laredo.

A 56-year-old man from Mexico

A 45-year-old man from Mexico

A 29-year-old woman from Mexico

A 24-year-old man from Honduras

A 14-year-old boy from Honduras

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the woman from Mexico died due to hyperthermia. Officials believe it is likely they all suffered the same cause of death.

A seventh person, a Mexican resident believed to be connected to those found in Laredo, was discovered on May 11, 2026, along railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The man has been identified as Nereo Aguilar Garcia, 49, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: