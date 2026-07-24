Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Cotulla to assess flood damage, support relief efforts

COTULLA, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Cotulla on Friday to see flood damage firsthand and help serve meals to Texans affected by severe weather.

Abbott is expected to visit the La Salle County Courthouse, where state and local officials will brief the governor on conditions and the ongoing response.

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After the briefing, the governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Abbott is also expected to attend a food distribution at 11:30 a.m.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there are no livestreams available, check back at a later time.

The visit comes as communities in the area continue dealing with damage from last week’s flooding and severe weather. State and local leaders are expected to discuss what they are seeing, what resources are needed and what comes next for relief and recovery efforts.

So far, two deaths from the flooding have been reported, including one in Uvalde and one in Kerr County.

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