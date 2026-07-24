Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Cotulla to assess flood damage, support relief efforts

After the briefing, the governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Abbott is also expected to attend a food distribution at 11:30 a.m.
KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there are no livestreams available, check back at a later time.
The visit comes as communities in the area continue dealing with damage from last week’s flooding and severe weather. State and local leaders are expected to discuss what they are seeing, what resources are needed and what comes next for relief and recovery efforts.
Olivia Dague is a reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in July 2026 after spending three years reporting in Knoxville, Tennessee, at WBIR. Olivia is from Arlington, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She enjoys political and education reporting, music, and travel.