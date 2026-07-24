FRIDAY: Some morning spotty rain, then clearing and not *too* hot

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- THIS MORNING: Light rain/drizzle around San Antonio, some lingering storms west and south
- REST OF TODAY: Skies clearing mid-morning, afternoon high in the low-90s
- WEEKEND: Sunny and dry, mid- to upper-90s
- NEXT WEEK: Heat high settles over. Highs near 100°
- NUECES & FRIO RIVERS: Continue to flood near Cotulla & Tilden
FORECAST
TODAY
Overnight, we had some storms south of San Antonio, all from the remaining energy of what was Tropical Storm Bertha.
This morning, there will be some lingering light rain and patchy drizzle through sunrise. Then, skies will gradually clear. It’ll be mostly sunny by the afternoon.
Thanks to morning clouds, afternoon highs will be kept in check. It’ll only be in the low- to mid-90s!
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will feature morning clouds, which will quickly clear. It’ll be in the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.
Slightly warmer Sunday, with a high in the upper-90s.
Enjoy time by the local pool, splashpad, or river knowing rain will not be a factor this weekend.
NEXT WEEK
The heat high settles over, and we’ll have a typical end-of-July weather pattern: Hot and sunny with highs near or just above 100°.
NUECES & FRIO RIVERS
It is taking a long time for the nearly 500 billion gallons of water that fell last week to drain into Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi along the Nueces and Frio Rivers. Areas of Cotulla and Tilden along the rivers are still flooded. Cotulla, and folks downstream along the Nueces, can expect the river to remain at major flood stage through the weekend.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.