Guide to San Antonio Missions promotions: $2 Tuesdays, Bark in the Park and more

SAN ANTONIO – Families looking for affordable summer plans can find discounted tickets, food specials and theme nights at Nelson Wolff Stadium as the San Antonio Missions continue home games through July.

The Missions play at home Tuesdays through Sundays, with several weekly promotions aimed at helping fans save money while enjoying a night at the ballpark.

On AARP Tuesdays, fans can get $2 hot dogs and $2 beers. The team also offers $2 berm and outfield seats on Tuesdays. Fans sitting in the berm area are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sofia’s also offers $2 pizza.

Learn about more promotions in the video above.

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