Pearl to open mini golf course featuring San Antonio landmarks

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-hole mini golf course is scheduled to open Friday at the Pearl in San Antonio.

Pearl Putt will open at 10 a.m. near the Stable Hall, a news release said. Its design is inspired by Alamo City landmarks, according to the release.

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Visitors can chip a ball around the Alamo, Tower of the Americas, Hotel Emma and other San Antonio landmarks inside the mini golf course.

Every hole features at least one Texas artifact, the Pearl website said.

The golf course is open daily, according to the release, and tickets are available for purchase on site. Adult tickets are $12, and kids 12 and younger can get in for $10.

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