North Side residents say new late-night gaming room bringing safety concerns to neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – North Side residents say what they believe is a new late-night gaming room has brought increased activity, disturbances and safety concerns to their neighborhood since it opened.

The business, located in the 1300 block of Basse Road, near Blanco Road, opened a few months ago. Previously, Blessed Car Company and Quekas Grill used the building for business.

One resident who has lived on the street for more than 40 years said the disturbances include loud music, speeding, fights, underage drinking, drug use and shootings.

“We’re not happy, we don’t want it,” the resident told KSAT during an interview.

She said people gather outside the business late at night for hours, with some even standing directly in front of her home.

“There’s tons of young adults. A lot of noise during the night when people are trying to rest, doors slamming,” the resident said.

Another neighbor shared surveillance video with KSAT of a night in June, when police were called to the area.

While this neighbor did not want to be identified, they shared that groups of young adults, who appear to be intoxicated, often stand along her front yard as well. Previously, she has asked them to leave, but did not receive a friendly response.

In a nearby alley behind the business, residents said fights break out, and drug paraphernalia are often found along the sidewalk, where neighborhood children walk.

“They were leaving a lot of trash,” the neighbor said. ”Every day, we’re picking up trash right here in front of our yards. We don’t want our neighborhood treated like this.”

Local business J & R Tile, Inc., said they have not had any issues during business hours, but at night their surveillance camera shows dozens of cars parked along the front of their property and on the street.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers have responded to close to 50 calls for service at the address since February. The calls include reports of loud music, disturbance, burglary and shots fired.

“Very disgusted because we’re all quiet. We all stay to ourselves,” a resident said. ”We all go to work. We take care of each other. It’s disgraceful to us and our neighborhood.”

KSAT visited the business Tuesday afternoon, but it was closed, and no one was available to speak.

Bexar County property records show Haby Kinder LLC, a San Antonio real estate company, owns the building.

The resident said neighbors are not opposed to new businesses opening in the area.

“Everyone is homeowners; they’re not going to just get up and go,” she said. ”We’re just going to have to put up with it, and that’s not fair.”

Residents say they want to feel safe and comfortable in the neighborhood they have called home for decades.

San Antonio police said officers with the department’s SAFFE and night patrol units are monitoring the area. Police encourage residents to report suspicious or criminal activity by calling SAPD’s non-emergency line.

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