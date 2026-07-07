Affidavit: Man, 19, arrested in connection with robbery-turned-fatal shootout on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Monday in connection with a Southwest Side robbery that escalated into a shootout and left two teenagers dead, according to an arrest warrant.

Christian Nathaniel Lopez, 19, faces one count of capital murder by terroristic threat and one count of tampering with physical evidence, Bexar County court records show.

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He was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a combined $850,000 bond, records indicate.

San Antonio police officers responded to the shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m. on June 23 in the 9100 block of Excellence Drive, which is an apartment complex located near Southwest Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old boy, identified as Michael Alvarez, Jr., dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the warrant said. The officers also located a 16-year-old suspect, identified in the warrant as Jeremiah Delgado, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Alvarez died of two gunshot wounds: one to his head and another in his neck. The office also said Delgado died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The ME’s office ruled both deaths as homicides.

Surveillance footage shows exchange of gunfire

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex that showed a vehicle arriving. Lopez was seen exiting the front passenger seat and approached Alvarez near the front of the vehicle.

Moments later, Delgado — armed with a gun — then approached Alvarez from behind while wearing a mask and gloves, according to court documents.

The footage showed Delgado pointed the gun at Alvarez’s back. Delgado and Lopez acted “in concert” as they attempted to rob Alvarez, the affidavit states.

At some point, investigators said Alvarez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Delgado. During an exchange of gunfire, court documents said Lopez was also shot.

The footage also showed Delgado shooting in Lopez’s direction immediately before Lopez reacted as though he had been shot.

As Delgado fell to the ground, the warrant states he fired more rounds, which struck and killed Alvarez.

After the exchange of gunfire, the surveillance video showed Lopez pick up Delgado’s gun before he entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

Witness interview with SAPD

Officers later obtained a description of the suspects’ vehicle and subsequently located it at a nearby auto parts shop. SAPD detained a male witness, who was seen driving the vehicle, and took him to the Homicide Unit for questioning, the warrant states.

During the interview, the witness told investigators that before the shootout, Lopez had contacted him and asked for a ride to purchase THC vape pens.

At the crime scene on Excellence Drive, authorities said they located multiple THC vape pens on Alvarez.

The witness told SAPD that he picked up Lopez and Delgado. According to the warrant, Delgado entered the witness’ vehicle wearing a mask and gloves while armed with a gun.

While driving to the apartment complex on Excellence Drive, the witness told police “he became suspicious” that Lopez and Delgado had the intention to rob someone and admitted he “should have refused” to give them a ride.

When they arrived at the apartment complex, the witness, who remained in the car, told investigators he instructed Delgado to exit the vehicle near the complex’s entrance. The surveillance footage corroborated the witness’ account, the affidavit states.

The witness said Lopez then instructed him to park the vehicle near the apartment’s leasing office while Alvarez walked toward the vehicle.

According to the witness, Lopez and Alvarez began talking toward the back of the vehicle. Delgado approached them from behind, which prompted a physical altercation and shootout, the witness told SAPD.

After the shooting, court documents state that Lopez entered the vehicle and told the witness to drive away. The witness said he attempted to call 911, but Lopez “ordered him to terminate the call,” the affidavit states.

Cellphone left at crime scene

During another interview with SAPD, the witness said Lopez threatened him with a gun and told him to return to the crime scene to retrieve his cellphone.

The witness attempted to return to the scene. However, according to the warrant, he decided to drive away from it after seeing a “large number of people” had gathered in the area.

A review of the 911 call also corroborated the witness’ story. During the call, police said Lopez was heard telling him to return to the scene to recover his phone.

Investigators later recovered a cellphone from the scene. Based on its location, the witness’ statements and the 911 call, detectives believe the cellphone belonged to Lopez.

After the witness gave police Lopez’s alleged number, detectives later called the number and the phone found at the crime scene began to ring, the affidavit states.

Relative provides key details

In an interview with SAPD, Lopez’s relative said Lopez arrived home after the alleged attempted robbery suffering from a gunshot wound. Lopez told the family member he was shot “while attempting to purchase marijuana,” his arrest warrant states.

The relative told police they made multiple attempts to contact emergency services, but Lopez ended those calls.

According to the relative, Lopez exited through the back door of the home and ran toward an alley. A white pickup truck “unknown” to the relative then arrived, picked up Lopez and fled from the area before medical personnel arrived, the affidavit states.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, Lopez is the only suspect arrested in connection with the case at this time.

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