Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
94º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
BCSO identifies couple killed in suspected murder-suicide in southwest Bexar County
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
Thousands attend Ye concert at Alamodome after community leaders called for cancellation
Woman accused of being intoxicated during rollover crash, child sustains serious injuries, SAPD says
‘It doesn’t go away’: BCSO begins investigation into 5th domestic violence-related homicide of year
Motorcyclist arrested after traffic stop leads to DPS pursuit, troopers say
Spurs seeking permission to host another home game away from Frost Bank Center
Second man arrested in connection with South Side murder, affidavit says
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
East Side neighbors fear for safety after teen killed, 5 injured in Fourth of July shooting

Local News

Motorcyclist arrested after traffic stop leads to DPS pursuit, troopers say

The suspect was identified as Wilfredo Mattei, 29

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Generic Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) patrol vehicle. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was arrested after a West Side traffic stop evolved into a pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

In a DPS preliminary report, troopers identified the motorcyclist as Wilfredo Mattei, 29.

Recommended Videos

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a black sport motorcycle at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday near the intersection of the Loop 410 access road and Marbach Road.

Mattei, however, refused to stop. He led troopers on a brief chase, the report said.

Troopers said Mattei later abandoned the motorcycle near the intersection of Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street when he attempted to make a run for it.

Mattei was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, DPS said. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

After his release from the hospital, the report said Mattei will be charged with evading arrest on foot, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

DPS said its investigation remains ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

More recent news coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.