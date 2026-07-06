Motorcyclist arrested after traffic stop leads to DPS pursuit, troopers say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was arrested after a West Side traffic stop evolved into a pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

In a DPS preliminary report, troopers identified the motorcyclist as Wilfredo Mattei, 29.

Recommended Videos

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on a black sport motorcycle at approximately 9:50 a.m. Monday near the intersection of the Loop 410 access road and Marbach Road.

Mattei, however, refused to stop. He led troopers on a brief chase, the report said.

Troopers said Mattei later abandoned the motorcycle near the intersection of Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street when he attempted to make a run for it.

Mattei was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, DPS said. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

After his release from the hospital, the report said Mattei will be charged with evading arrest on foot, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

DPS said its investigation remains ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

More recent news coverage on KSAT: