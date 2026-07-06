Texas AG launches investigation into StubHub over apparent FIFA World Cup ticket cancellations

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks to supporters while campaigning for his primary runoff race Monday, May 18, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating StubHub over reports that the ticket resale platform is canceling or failing to deliver FIFA World Cup tickets that fans have already paid for, according to a news release.

Since the 2026 FIFA World Cup began, fans across the country — including in Texas host cities Dallas and Houston — have reported that StubHub canceled their tickets days, or even hours, before kickoff, the release said.

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StubHub has attributed the cancellations to “transfer problems” tied to FIFA’s ticketing platform, the attorney general’s office states.

However, consumer complaints suggest a broader pattern commonly known as “ghost ticketing” — a practice in which sellers list tickets they do not actually have, collect payment and then cancel the order when they are unable to deliver.

“In many cases, attending a World Cup match is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If StubHub is ghost ticketing Texans out of that experience, my office will use every tool available to hold them accountable and help fans who have been wronged,” he said.

Texans who purchased World Cup tickets through StubHub and did not receive them — or who received tickets significantly inferior to what they paid for — are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

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