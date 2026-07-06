Stray storm this afternoon, another shot at rain this weekend

STRAY STORM TODAY: Mainly along and north of Highway 90
HOT!: Daytime temps slowly climb, upper-90s by Wednesday
WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: Deeper moisture ups rain chances by Saturday
FORECAST
TODAY
Storms came to our doorstep last night and promptly fell apart. A select few in the Hill Country did see some rainfall (we’re looking at you Camp Wood!). A similar scenario plays out today. An outflow boundary should give lift to a few stray downpours. The best odds will be along and north of Highway 90. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot.
THIS WEEK
Daytime temperatures will slowly climb, peaking Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper-90s.
RAIN CHANCES?
A surge of moisture arriving from the Gulf on Friday should at the very least give us more cloud cover. But, downpours, some heavy, should also arrive with this airmass. As of now, our best chance for downpours will be on Saturday (30%).
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.