Stray storm this afternoon, another shot at rain this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

STRAY STORM TODAY: Mainly along and north of Highway 90

HOT!: Daytime temps slowly climb, upper-90s by Wednesday

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE: Deeper moisture ups rain chances by Saturday

FORECAST

TODAY

Storms came to our doorstep last night and promptly fell apart. A select few in the Hill Country did see some rainfall (we’re looking at you Camp Wood!). A similar scenario plays out today. An outflow boundary should give lift to a few stray downpours. The best odds will be along and north of Highway 90. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and hot.

A stray storm is possible this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEK

Daytime temperatures will slowly climb, peaking Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper-90s.

RAIN CHANCES?

A surge of moisture arriving from the Gulf on Friday should at the very least give us more cloud cover. But, downpours, some heavy, should also arrive with this airmass. As of now, our best chance for downpours will be on Saturday (30%).

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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