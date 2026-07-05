Second man arrested in connection with South Side murder, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A second man was arrested in connection with the death of a victim found inside an abandoned South Side home in May, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rene Moreno, 29, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with murder, Bexar County court records show.

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The victim, identified as Eric Tellez Perez, 39, was found unresponsive at the home around 1:30 p.m. on May 8 in the 8900 block of Prairie Hill. The affidavit states Perez was pronounced dead at the scene with severe trauma to the back of his head.

A neighbor who lives across the street approached officers and told them he had an altercation with Perez that morning. The neighbor had visible facial injuries consistent with his account, the affidavit states.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the neighbor’s residence, where they recovered evidence and a DVR recorder connected to cameras facing the crime scene.

Surveillance footage from the DVR system showed three masked men entering the abandoned home where Perez was found. One man was carrying an aluminum bat, and another a metal rod, the affidavit states. The third man appeared to be unarmed.

Moreno was allegedly one of the masked men carrying the metal rod.

One of the three men was identified as Victor Sigala, 51, who was found sleeping inside a home during a search warrant. Sigala, who was later determined to be carrying the aluminum bat, was arrested in June in connection with the murder.

After Sigala’s arrest, he told detectives that Moreno was with him during the attack and also struck Perez, the affidavit states.

Detectives positively identified Moreno on June 23 using body camera footage from May 26 showing him approximately one mile from the murder scene.

The footage showed Moreno wearing a large silver wallet chain, a distinct dark mark on his left hand and a large silver skull ring on his left pinkie finger — all of which matched identifiers visible in DVR footage from the day of the murder, the affidavit states.

Multiple witnesses also came forward to identify Moreno in connection with the attack, according to the affidavit.

Moreno was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, according to jail records.

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