East Side neighbors fear for safety after teen killed, 5 injured in Fourth of July shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Residents said violence has impacted an East Side neighborhood for years after an 18-year-old man was killed and five others were injured around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

“I’ve lived over here in this area for like ten years, and I already know like four kids who passed away,” one neighbor said, “and it’s just like it’s horrible and I just I don’t think I can do it anymore. I don’t want to live here anymore. I just want to get away from here, and I wish we didn’t have to be scared just to be at the park.”

The investigation continued into Sunday morning as detectives from the San Antonio Police Department remained in the 1700 block of Lamar Street, near North Mittman Street, for more than 12 hours after the shooting.

The cause of the shooting, and what led up to it, have not yet been released. Police said no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before in my whole life,” said neighbor Rita Bethany.

Six people were shot, both inside and outside the apartment complex. An 18-year-old man later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Four other victims — ages 12, 5, 41 and 22 — were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. A fifth person was also shot, though their age has not been released.

“We should not live like this,” Bethany said.

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