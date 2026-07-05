Man killed in Southeast Side crash; Driver showed signs of intoxication, SAPD says Crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road. (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a Southeast Side crash involving a driver who showed signs of intoxication, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road.
The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man, was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway, ejecting the passenger, according to an SAPD preliminary report.
Police said the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver showed signs of intoxication, police said.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Taking pictures to stay S.A.F.E. from insurance companies Nearly 100 Years Old and Surviving a Flood Naked What you need to know before lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July 'Organized Chaos': Inside a Flood Rescue You Won't Forget SA Firefight becomes U.S. citizen but the process is unpredictable What You Need to Know Before Hitting Canyon Lake This Weekend The radio network that could save your life on the Guadalupe Faith, answers and kindness help family endure year after daughter's death at Camp Mystic Smash-and-grab hits another SA salon Mom didn't know her son was going to a lake — now he's gone She took a peaceful fishing photo — hours later she was swept away San Antonio's FREE 4th of July Party is 12 Hours Long Everything you need to know before you hit the river 🛟 One year later: Meteorologist reflect on Hill Country flooding conditions How Tattoos are Helping in a Mailbox Theft Investigation How to Keep Mosquitoes Away This Summer "Reach, Throw, Row, Don't Go" — Know This Before You Hit the Lake Stray Bullets flew into a home and hit two kids Ashley Gonzalez challenge Ja'Kobi Gillespie to a spin-off Neighbors still shaken after deputies shoot armed man on their street Previous video Next video