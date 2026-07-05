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Local News

Man killed in Southeast Side crash; Driver showed signs of intoxication, SAPD says

Crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a Southeast Side crash involving a driver who showed signs of intoxication, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a crash involving one vehicle in the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 eastbound access road.

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The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man, was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway, ejecting the passenger, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Police said the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver showed signs of intoxication, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

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