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1 dead, 5 injured in East Side shooting, police say

Police say 1 suspect was hospitalized, 1 is in custody, 1 on the run

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are responding to a shooting on the East Side that left one person dead and five others hospitalized, including two children.

Police said the shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. on July 4 at an apartment complex at the corner of Lamar Street and North Mittman Street.

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Three people were walking when they shot a gun toward an apartment complex, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police said there “was possibly an exchange of gunfire resulting in six people shot.”

The department said one of the people shot was a suspect, and two of those hospitalized were children under the age of 12.

Another suspect is in custody, police said, while another remains at large.

Police urge people to avoid the area as officers work the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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