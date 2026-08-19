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Weather

How long we think this streak of triple-digit heat will last

Temperatures to rise above 100° again today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • NO RECORDS, BUT ABOVE AVERAGE: 100°-102° will be the norm
  • HOW LONG?: Triple digits will hold through at least next week
  • EL NINO UPDATE: ‘Very strong’ El Nino this winter almost a certainty

FORECAST

SAME SONG, SECOND VERSE

The last two days have given highs at 100°. Today will be no different, with some places a degree or two warmer. It’s possible that temperatures may even climb to around 102° in San Antonio by the weekend. It’ll be steadily hot into next week.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOW LONG IS THIS GOING TO LAST?

This hot streak shows few signs of letting up. As of now, triple digits appear to be a good bet through the end of next week. If you look long-range, there are some indications that the heat high may weaken a bit by the end of the month. Unfortunately, this far out, there’s no guarantee that’ll be the case. We’ll keep you posted.

How many days in a row might we see triple digits (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

‘VERY STRONG’ EL NINO IS LIKELY

Farther down the line, we do expect El Nino to have impacts on South Texas this winter. The odds of a ‘very strong’ El Nino have now increased to more than 90%. El Nino winters typically bring a more active pattern to the area.

El Nino Update (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.