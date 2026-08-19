How long we think this streak of triple-digit heat will last

NO RECORDS, BUT ABOVE AVERAGE: 100°-102° will be the norm
HOW LONG?: Triple digits will hold through at least next week
EL NINO UPDATE: ‘Very strong’ El Nino this winter almost a certainty
FORECAST
SAME SONG, SECOND VERSE
The last two days have given highs at 100°. Today will be no different, with some places a degree or two warmer. It’s possible that temperatures may even climb to around 102° in San Antonio by the weekend. It’ll be steadily hot into next week.
HOW LONG IS THIS GOING TO LAST?
This hot streak shows few signs of letting up. As of now, triple digits appear to be a good bet through the end of next week. If you look long-range, there are some indications that the heat high may weaken a bit by the end of the month. Unfortunately, this far out, there’s no guarantee that’ll be the case. We’ll keep you posted.
‘VERY STRONG’ EL NINO IS LIKELY
Farther down the line, we do expect El Nino to have impacts on South Texas this winter. The odds of a ‘very strong’ El Nino have now increased to more than 90%. El Nino winters typically bring a more active pattern to the area.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.