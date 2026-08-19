San Antonio considers 140+ fee increases in new budget

SAN ANTONIO – From trash to parking to ambulance rides, the City of San Antonio is considering raising or creating more than 140 fees, permits, and other revenue sources in the FY 2027 budget.

The 33-page list of proposed changes in the budget is projected to bring in nearly $99 million across multiple city funds over the next two years. More than $30 million of that would go to the city’s general fund, where the city has been trying to close a projected deficit, which was estimated in June to be $158 million by FY 2028.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the city probably hadn’t taken such a wholesale approach to changing fees before. While he acknowledged the city was trying to close the budget gap, he said “a lot” of it was based on updating the city’s cost of service.

“If there’s a cost of service associated with a use or a city activity, then recovering the cost of service is allowed under state law,” he told reporters. “We can’t make a profit on that stuff. And so, updating that cost of the service, costs go up all the time, whether they’re labor or equipment. So I don’t necessarily see that as regressive.”

Walsh said the city needs to get into a position where it updates its revenues to reflect the cost of service annually.

Some of the proposed changes include:

LOST LIBRARY BOOKS would cost their list price, instead of just $10 or less, along with a processing fee that could double from $5 to $10

LIBRARY CARDS for non-San Antonio residents would cost $20

EMS TRANSPORT fees would rise from $1,500 to $1,700

ALAMODOME PARKING would cost even more, going from a $10-$60 range, depending on the event, to $15-$75

ALAMODOME TICKETS would also have a $7.50 Facility Access Fee, instead of the current $6.50

CREDIT CARD ADMIN FEE of 3% would apply when paying the city, though it may not end up applying to all transactions

TRASH costs would go up by at least $1.25 per month, between a 75-cent increase to cart fees and a pair of 25-cent increases to the environmental fees

AIRPORT PARKING would go up by $4 per day for long-term and $1 per day for short-term parking

PAVILION RESERVATIONS at Camargo, Eisenhower and Rosedale parks would increase

SPORTS FIELD RESERVATIONS would be a flat $25 fee for San Antonio residents instead of $12-$16

DANGEROUS DOG licenses would go from $100 to $150, and owners would have to pay $40 for compliance inspections

USED AUTO PARTS recyclers would pay $5,000 instead of $1,000 for a license

VACANT LOT CLEAN UP fees would go from $250 to $300

GARAGE SALE PERMITS would go up by the price of someone else’s bowling trophy, from $16 to $20

BACKGROUND CHECKS from the San Antonio Police Department would cost $50 instead of $30

SAPD ACADEMY usage fees for other agencies would go up for facilities like the driving track, tactical village and firing range

SCHOOL FIRE INSPECTIONS would have a new $545 fee

GETTING YOUR GUN BACK after being arrested would now take a $75 fee

AIRBNBs and other short-term rentals would have more expensive permits, with the permits for owner-occupied STRs increasing from $300 to $450 and those for the non-owner-occupied STRs more than doubling from $450 to $1,000

FIESTA cost recovery for 50% of what the city spends at major events cost recovery for 50% of what the city spends at major events could trickle down to party-goers

The city is also considering its first increase to the property tax rate in 34 years. However, none of these will be final until the council passes a budget on Sep. 17.

The city is hosting a series of budget halls Aug. 17-25. You can see the list here.

The full list of proposed fee and other revenue increases is below.

260813_PROPOSED Revenue Enhancements by akmoreno Client Challenge Client Challenge

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