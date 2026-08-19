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Local News

SAPD: Woman in custody after firing shots, pistol-whipping girlfriend during North Side money dispute

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in custody after firing shots and pistol-whipping her girlfriend during a dispute over money on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded Tuesday evening to the 300 block of Redcliff Drive for a disturbance involving two women in a relationship. SAPD said the victim left before officers arrived and was located at another residence.

The victim told officers she and her girlfriend had been arguing over money when her girlfriend demanded money from her. The girlfriend then displayed a handgun and fired a round, police said.

The victim attempted to leave, but her girlfriend prevented her from doing so, choking her and striking her with the handgun before firing additional rounds, police said. The victim was not struck by any bullets.

The victim eventually got help from a family member and escaped the home, SAPD said.

Officers set up a quadrant and took the woman into custody without incident, police said. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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