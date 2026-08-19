As family budgets tighten, Elf Louise needs a new home to help serve them

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas may still be months away, but the work of making sure thousands of San Antonio children have presents under the tree is already underway.

For the Elf Louise Christmas Project, this year’s holiday season comes with an added challenge. The organization needs a new home for its massive gift operation.

Elf Louise is searching for a donated warehouse or other suitable facility where it can receive, sort, store, wrap and distribute gifts during the holiday season. The organization says it needs at least 40,000 square feet of space.

For the past 12 years, Elf Louise has used space at Port San Antonio. Executive Director Karen Gordon said Port San Antonio is no longer able to provide the space because its warehouses are now full.

“San Antonio is growing,” Gordon said. “We are now the sixth largest city, not the seventh largest anymore, and Port San Antonio is booming.”

Gordon added the organization is not particular about the type of facility, as long as it can accommodate the operation.

“We’re not picky. We ideally would like to be within 1604 for the deliveries to be manageable for the Santa teams because driving out from one side of town to the other can be time consuming,” Gordon said.

The organization also needs parking for as many as 100 vehicles and buses, including groups of students who volunteer during the season.

The warehouse serves as the central hub for an operation powered by thousands of volunteers and donations from across the community.

Gordon said Elf Louise has more than 300 agencies in its database, with more than 225 expected to actively submit applications this year. Those partners include social service organizations, food banks, schools and housing organizations, such as Opportunity Home San Antonio.

The need comes as many San Antonio families continue to feel pressure from the rising cost of everyday necessities.

Opportunity Home San Antonio has partnered with Elf Louise for more than three decades. Last year, the organization helped 880 households, and more than 2,300 children receive Christmas gifts through the partnership.

Angelica Anchondo with Opportunity Home said families are feeling the impact of higher grocery and gas costs.

“It’s really difficult right now because a lot of our families, a lot of our households are, you know, they’re really feeling the rise of the groceries, the impact of the gas, things like that,” Anchondo said.

Opportunity Home serves families with average annual incomes of about $11,000, according to Anchondo. She said Christmas assistance can provide meaningful relief for families already facing difficult financial decisions.

Anchondo also has a personal connection to the work.

“I came from low-income housing as well. And so I’ve been in that position too,” Anchondo said. “So I know what it’s like to have a need and to have somebody like our staff and our agency provide that.”

Gordon said Elf Louise has also seen the cost of purchasing toys increase. The organization used to pay about $8 or $9 per gift when purchasing wholesale. That average is now closer to $12 or $13 per gift, she said.

Teen gifts can be especially challenging because older children often want more expensive electronics, Gordon said.

Elf Louise helped 5,342 families with more than 17,500 children in 2024. Gordon said the organization continues to receive more requests for assistance each year.

The organization generally serves about 5,500 families annually, but Gordon said it has also seen more people reach out directly because of unexpected hardships.

Some families have experienced medical emergencies, deaths or house fires shortly before Christmas.

“We’ve had families who have had fires at the last minute after Thanksgiving and now they’re homeless and they don’t have gifts for their children,” Gordon said.

Elf Louise begins purchasing toys early in the year, with gifts ordered as early as February. Community businesses and groups also collect toys, while volunteers help sort and distribute them.

The organization has more than 7,500 volunteers annually, according to Gordon. Many volunteers have been involved for generations, including people who once received gifts from Elf Louise themselves.

“It’s a community at large that is helping these children believe in themselves and believe in their community and their neighborhoods,” Gordon said.

Opportunity Home residents who want to participate in its holiday gift program can expect information about the application process in September.

Children in the household must be 17 or younger, and families cannot have applied for another Christmas assistance program. Families who are not Opportunity Home residents can contact Elf Louise to learn about other ways to receive holiday assistance.

Elf Louise is seeking a donated facility it can use from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.

“I believe somebody will come up with a place for us,” Gordon said. “It may not be ideal, it may not 100% perfect, but we’ll make do and we will make this happen.”

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