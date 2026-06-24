San Antonio nonprofit provides groceries, community to older adults in isolation

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio faith-based nonprofit is working around the clock to make sure older adults in our community are not forgotten.

King’s Compassion started about 15 years ago in the home of Robert and Rose Reyes.

The couple was inspired to dedicate their lives to low-income, homebound older adults to ensure they have fresh groceries and resources every month.

“Seniors are 110% of federal poverty, which is around $1,468 a month,” Rose Reyes said. “But the average income of our seniors is less than $900 a month.”

The organization, which is mostly volunteer-based, now operates out of a West Side warehouse.

“We serve in 14 zip codes in San Antonio’s higher poverty levels, which is why our warehouse is in the 78207 zip code — the highest poverty zip code in San Antonio.” Rose Reyes said.

By 2034, Reyes said there will be more older adults than children in the United States.

“We are trying to get ahead of that,” Rose Reyes said. “We are trying to remember those seniors that are hidden and forgotten. We do give them paper products, laundry items and toiletries because they can’t buy those with food stamps. For each senior, it runs $45 to $50 dollars per month, so it is a lot of money.”

The organization also provides fans during summer months.

“We did have a situation where one gentleman did have a window unit, but he didn’t want to run it because of the high electricity bills,” Rose Reyes said. “Even with our fans we donated to him, he still ended up passing away in the Texas heat.”

Having older parents themselves, the couple said they are constantly reminded to take care of their older adults.

“We do it because there are so many that don’t have anyone to take care of them,” Rose Reyes said as she became emotional. “They don’t have anyone, even though some of them do have families. This is God’s heart, and God created King’s Compassion to make sure these seniors are remembered.”

One adult who is a living testimony of how important King’s Compassion is to San Antonio is Joyce Garcia, 85.

“They helped me with fans, groceries and friendship,” Garcia said. “I love their friendship. It is unbelievable. We share Jesus, God together.”

Despite her joyful personality, Garcia said she has lived alone for years.

“I am so accustomed to this, but you never get used to being alone,” Garcia said. “I miss the companionship of people because I am a people person. But I am here! Jesus got me here!”

Garcia lives in a small, cluttered home with no central air. She has a window unit, but her home is still too warm to comfortably be inside all day.

It is one of the reasons why she loves sitting outside on her porch. Another reason is the chance to see other people driving by.

“I wave,” Garcia said. “I wonder if people see my Spurs sign in the window. I always lift people up in prayer. It is a blessing for me to sit out here because I can pray for each person that go by. They don’t know, but that is OK. God knows.”

King’s Compassion became Garcia’s family when she needed it the most.

“They are very important because they deal with people who slipped through the cracks and nobody notices,” Garcia said. “But King’s Compassion picked up the ball for the elders like me.”

Garcia said she has remained positive because of her faith. She wants everyone to see her testimony and be encouraged to change the world.

“Serve,” Garcia said. “Serve. Love the other person before yourself. That is what we need: more caring servants.”

Anyone interested in lifting up older adults like Garcia can do so by supporting King’s Compassion.