$1,000 reward offered after Civil Rights plaque in Denver Heights damaged

SAN ANTONIO – A plaque honoring the history of the Civil Rights Movement in San Antonio’s Denver Heights neighborhood was damaged, and a local historian and activist said he believes it was an act of racial vandalism.

The historical marker, located near South Pine and Iowa streets, was broken off, leaving its metal support legs behind.

Mario Salas, who helped secure the plaque’s installation, said he reported the damage to police on Aug. 1.

The plaque commemorated the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, or SNCC, a key organization in the Civil Rights Movement.

Salas said the damage will not deter efforts to preserve the history the marker represents.

“If intimidation is meant by it, it doesn’t scare us,” Salas said. “We have been through much worse than this, and we’re determined to honor that site.”

Salas said the vandalism was particularly painful because he believes the person responsible may have targeted the marker because of what it represents.

“The depths of the evil in people’s hearts is sometimes pretty hard to get over,” Salas said.

No suspects or leads have been identified in the case as of the time of publication.

Neighborhood First Alliance is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 210-387-8777 or 210-454-3878.

Salas said he hopes whoever damaged the plaque takes time to consider why they did it.

“You need to think about what you did and what is it in your heart that made you do it?” he said.

Despite the damage, Salas said the plaque will return.

“We plan on putting another one back,” he said. “And you’re going to need a tractor to take the next one down.”

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