City of San Antonio historical marker sustains damage, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are seeking tips after a City of San Antonio historical marker was recently damaged, according to SAPD.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief report around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the intersection of Iowa Street and South Pine Street.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers met with a 77-year-old man who showed them that the historical piece had sustained damage.

“It appeared at the base that someone or something broke the historical marker,” the report said.

The historical marker has since been removed from the area. However, it was titled “The SNCC Legacy Project.”

The “SNCC” is an acronym for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, which was a group in the Civil Rights Movement.

If you have information on this incident, contact the Neighborhood First Alliance at 210-387-8777 or 210-454-3878.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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