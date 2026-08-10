‘Women are the downfall of men’: Video captures SAPD officer’s comment during domestic violence call

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman who called police for help during a domestic violence incident says she felt more vulnerable after hearing a responding officer say, “Women are the downfall of men.”

Rachel Ramos shared security camera video from the July 31 call on social media. It has since been viewed more than 57,000 times.

Ramos said she called the San Antonio Police Department because she felt unsafe.

“My husband was being violent, and we have domestic violence history,” Ramos said.

Video from the response captures an officer making the comment about women to Ramos’ husband as the two were separated for questioning.

Ramos said she was already in a vulnerable situation when officers arrived and hearing the comment made her feel worse.

“It just, I felt alone and honestly I felt scared,” Ramos said.

Ramos said she posted the video because she wanted people to know what happened and hoped it would lead to accountability.

“I did get in touch with the sergeant, and she does say that she identified the officer and she’s sending everything up the chain of command, but other than that I haven’t heard anything,” Ramos said.

KSAT then contacted SAPD and provided the department with the video.

After reviewing the incident, SAPD said it was aware of the officer’s comment and was taking the matter seriously. The department sent the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident involving an officer’s inappropriate comment and we take this matter seriously. It is currently being reviewed through the disciplinary process. Our focus remains on public safety and continuing to serve the community with professionalism and respect.” San Antonio Police Department

The department did not provide additional details about the officer or say what disciplinary action, if any, could result from the review.

Ramos said she hopes speaking publicly will encourage other people experiencing domestic violence to speak up and prompt law enforcement to examine how officers respond to these calls.

“I think there needs to be change, because domestic violence is serious and it’s real,” Ramos said.

Ramos said she has since removed herself from the situation and is receiving help. She is also in the process of seeking a protective order.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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