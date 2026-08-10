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Local News

SAPD lieutenant arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated, department says

Benjamin Paul Flores, 47, was taken into custody Sunday by Helotes police officers

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department lieutenant was arrested Sunday while off-duty and is accused of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

Benjamin Paul Flores, 47, was taken into custody by Helotes police officers and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), Bexar County court records show. The charge is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

Flores, who’s been employed with SAPD for 25 years, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Sunday, jail records show. He was later released on a $1,000 bond the same day.

Flores has since been placed on administrative duty, the release states. At the time of his arrest, Flores was assigned to the department’s patrol division.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Flores is the ninth SAPD officer arrested in 2026.

SAPD said it is conducting an administrative investigation into Flores’ arrest.

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