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Local News

Man died at hospital after Interstate 10 crash on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened Sunday morning in the 6000 block of Interstate 10, which is near Vance Jackson Road

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a male died at a local hospital after an Interstate 10 crash closed all eastbound main lanes for several hours Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Interstate 10, which is located near Vance Jackson Road.

According to a preliminary report, SAPD said it received multiple calls about a silver Infiniti G35 stalled in the main lanes of I-10.

A Toyota Tundra crashed into the back of the silver Infiniti, police said. According to an SAPD officer on scene, the truck driver did not see the stalled vehicle in time to stop.

The truck driver remained on scene, called SAPD and assisted with the department’s crash investigation, the report states.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his identity, cause and manner of death.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash shut down the I-10 eastbound main lanes for approximately five hours.

SAPD said its investigation remains ongoing.

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