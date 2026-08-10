3 hospitalized after golf cart crash at Hill Country campsite, Comal County deputies say The crash occurred on Saturday at Camp Fimfo, near FM 306 NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Three people were hospitalized after a golf cart crash in the Hill Country, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Saturday at Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country, which is located near Farm-to-Market 306 on private property in New Braunfels.
According to a preliminary report, one person was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. Two others were also taken to area hospitals.
At this time, their conditions are unknown. Deputies did not provide additional information on what led to the crash.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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