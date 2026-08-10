3 hospitalized after golf cart crash at Hill Country campsite, Comal County deputies say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Three people were hospitalized after a golf cart crash in the Hill Country, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on Saturday at Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country, which is located near Farm-to-Market 306 on private property in New Braunfels.

According to a preliminary report, one person was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. Two others were also taken to area hospitals.

At this time, their conditions are unknown. Deputies did not provide additional information on what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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