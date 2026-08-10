What San Antonio drivers need to keep in mind before hitting the roads as children return to school

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s back-to-school season, which means many San Antonio families are getting back into a regular driving routine.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to be alert for pedestrians and bicyclists as they pull out of the driveway this week.

Officials stressed being deliberate about watching both sides of crosswalks for children and reminded drivers must stop for school buses that have stopped and are displaying flashing red lights and/or have a stop sign extended.

BCSO said other important safety reminders include:

Obey posted school zone speed limits

Avoid distractions while driving such as using cell phones

Give yourself extra time for increased traffic congestion and construction

Practice patience

These safety tips can help keep children safe, not just the first day of school, but all year long.

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