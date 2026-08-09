Working Moms of San Antonio teaches children business skills at summer pop-up market

SAN ANTONIO – Working Moms of San Antonio spent the summer teaching children how to think like entrepreneurs — and on Sunday, those kids got to prove it.

Young vendors sold bracelets, stickers and other homemade goods at a North Side pop-up market, putting into practice lessons on how to be their own boss.

“They learn things about sales, about marketing, they practice their pitches, they plan out their budgets for the things that they’re making and they learn about profit and kind of what that looks like,” said Erika Radis, owner and founder of Working Moms of San Antonio.

The event also gave young vendors a confidence boost. One 10-year-old vendor, Helena, summed up the feeling of watching customers browse her table.

“I feel important,” she said.

Another young entrepreneur, Rhett, came in ready to sell.

“I actually am feeling pretty confident about selling my art,” Rhett said.

Workshop facilitator Kelly Haynie said the program is designed to sneak in real academic skills while keeping things fun.

“We’re trying to do some sneaky math, some summertime sneaky skills to get them ready for school to start again,” Haynie said. ”So we do some math and we do presentation and some writing and some art and just real fun thinking projects.”

A community built for moms

Radis said Working Moms of San Antonio started on social media in 2019 and quickly grew into a safe space for mothers and their children across the city.

“Sometimes if you don’t have a good community, it can feel lonely,” Radis said. “Just know that there are places out there like this that you know you can join up with and meet people that are going through it just like you are.”

Radis said she believes introducing entrepreneurial thinking early gives children a meaningful advantage.

“I just think from a young age to learn those skills is super-important and they get to do it among their peers, so they feel a little bit more comfortable,” she said.

Working Moms of San Antonio charges a monthly membership fee but also offers free events. More information is available on the group’s website.

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