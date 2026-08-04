San Antonio residents can weigh in on proposed city budget at town halls

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SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will have 11 town halls in August where residents can learn about the fiscal year 2027 proposed budget.

The city wants residents to give feedback and ask questions on the proposed budget at the town halls.

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Free parking will be available on-site. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will be provided, according to the city’s website.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming town halls:

District 1 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Central Library, 600 Soledad St.

District 2 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, 200 Noblewood Drive.

District 3 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Southside Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive.

District 4 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Robinette Community & Senior Center, 1423 South Ellison Drive.

District 5 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at the Las Palmas Branch Library, 515 Castroville Road.

District 6 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Ron Darner Parks & Recreation Headquarters, 5800 Historic Old Highway 90 West.

District 7 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Doris Griffin Senior Center, 6157 Northwest Loop 410.

District 8 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center, 8400 NW Military Highway.

District 9 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W. Rhapsody Drive.

District 10 town hall is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at the Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive.

Youth Edition town hall is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Historic Old Highway 90 West.

San Antonio leaders are trying to close a nearly $158 million budget gap.

The budget shortfall is expected to hit in the 2028 fiscal year budget, not the upcoming 2027 fiscal year, but the city is plotting a two-year path to closing the pending gap.

The mayor has suggested cuts to city programs and raising taxes.

This year’s $1.67 billion General Fund covers services such as police, fire, parks, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Animal Care Services and regular street maintenance.

To find the closest town hall near you, click here. For more information or to register for a town hall, click here.

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