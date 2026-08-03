San Antonio mayor pushes for new vote on city’s $489 million contribution toward Project Marvel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is once again raising questions about the proposed downtown sports and entertainment district dubbed “Project Marvel.”

In a memo posted on social media to the San Antonio City Council, Jones welcomed a discussion about having Bexar County residents vote on the city’s $489 million contribution toward the entertainment district on the November ballot.

Jones said the economic environment in San Antonio has shifted since voters approved Project Marvel funding in last November’s election.

“Our city is facing an affordability crisis which is made more difficult by the persistent poverty in our community,” she said in the memo. “This requires we demonstrate a ruthless level of fiscal responsibility and allow our community greater agency to decide how their money is spent.”

The mayor cited a $158 million budget deficit, downtown infrastructure bond issues, property taxes and the Spurs’ choice to not entertain a revenue-sharing agreement as reasons for the proposed re-vote on the city’s contribution.

The $489 million allocated for the Spurs arena cannot be used for the general fund or to address the city’s budget deficit.

Jones also stated that Bexar County voters should have the opportunity to vote on Project Marvel twice, as they contribute to both the city and county’s portion to the downtown entertainment district.

“City voters will pay twice towards the proposed arena, as they will contribute to the County’s $311 million contribution and the City’s $489 million contribution, for a total of $800 million plus the to-be-determined infrastructure bond costs. Since they pay twice, City voters deserve to vote twice,” Jones said.

The deadline to add a new proposition to the November ballot is Aug. 17.

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