ACS offers options for domestic violence survivors scared to leave their pets behind

SAN ANTONIO – If there is domestic violence in a household, it affects everyone, including pets.

Last week, KSAT was at the San Antonio Animal Care Services talking about why some people try to surrender their pets. A main reason is the economy, but another reason is domestic violence.

“We see people engaged in domestic violence by actually hurting the pet,” said Lisa Norwood, public relations director of ACS. ”That is how they’re hurting their partner because they know that it’s going to hurt emotionally, mentally, that partner that they’re trying to exert power over.”

Norwood said it is a hard reality she and ACS investigators see often.

“We have seen a number of animals that have not just been hurt, but animals that had been killed,” she said.

Norwood said that heartbreaking reality may be keeping abuse survivors from leaving their homes. KSAT has spoken with survivors and Battered Women and Children’s Shelter staff who confirmed that victims stay in dangerous homes because they’re scared to leave their pets behind.

“We recognize that people are going to be concerned about their pets,” Norwood said. ”There’s help out there for them as well, but the number one priority needs to be helping yourself and your children.”

That help may not be physically available at ACS itself because the waitlist to surrender pets is months long, and the agency does not temporarily board animals.

However, the organization has a wide scope of connections.

“We have a lot of partners that can do so, a lot of partners that are willing to help, even members of the community that are engaged and wanting to help foster for pets that may have been connected to domestic violence,” Norwood said.

However, Norwood said they can’t help if survivors don’t ask.

“Use that voice, tell us that you need help, and let’s try and figure something out,” she said.

KSAT also reported last year that the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter in San Antonio has dog kennels so that survivors can take dogs with them. Survivors should notify staff when calling that they have a pet.

The shelter is also hoping to include a space for cats, but needs some expert guidance. Anyone willing to help the shelter outfit a cat space is asked to give them a call.

If you are escaping an abusive situation and want resources for your pet, call 311 and ask for the ACS customer service team.

KSAT created a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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