Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks to return to San Antonio Biannual event will take place from Aug. 8–29 Culinaria Restaurant Weeks (JTP210) SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks are returning to San Antonio, bringing two weeks of special menus and dining deals.
From Aug. 8–29, dozens of restaurants will participate in the event. Participating establishments will serve guests prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner throughout the Alamo City.
Hours of operation and availability of menus are subject to change.
Check out some of the participating restaurants:
Brunch menus ($25) Lunch menus ($20 and $30) Dinner menus ($35, $45 and $55) Ladino - 200 E. Grayson Suite #100
For a full list of participating restaurants, click
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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