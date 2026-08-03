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Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks to return to San Antonio

Biannual event will take place from Aug. 8–29

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Culinaria Restaurant Weeks (JTP210)

SAN ANTONIO – Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks are returning to San Antonio, bringing two weeks of special menus and dining deals.

From Aug. 8–29, dozens of restaurants will participate in the event. Participating establishments will serve guests prix-fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner throughout the Alamo City.

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Hours of operation and availability of menus are subject to change.

Check out some of the participating restaurants:

Brunch menus ($25)

Lunch menus ($20 and $30)

Dinner menus ($35, $45 and $55)

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

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