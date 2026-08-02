Texas tax-free weekend returns Aug. 7-9. Here’s what shoppers need to know.

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Texas tax-free weekend returns Friday, giving shoppers a short window to buy qualifying back-to-school materials without paying sales tax.

From Aug. 7 through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 9, parents can enjoy saving on taxes on purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100), according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Recommended Videos

How to get a tax exemption

Items can be purchased from a Texas store or an online seller doing business in Texas and still qualify for the tax-free weekend. The exemption exists if the purchase and payment are completed during the tax-free period and also includes items delivered after the holiday.

Most footwear and clothing items sold for less than $100 qualify for the tax exemption during the holiday, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. There is no limit to the number of qualifying items shoppers can buy.

Shipping costs

Clothing, backpacks and school supplies must be priced under $100 to qualify, and shoppers should note that shipping and handling costs are included in the total sales price.

If a pair of jeans is sold for $95 with a $10 delivery charge, shoppers will need to pay taxes since the total cost would be $105, according to the office.

If a delivery charge is billed per item and the order includes both tax-free and taxable items, only the delivery charge for the qualifying tax-free item is exempt from sales tax, according to the office. If a flat delivery fee is charged per package regardless of how many items are included, the total delivery charge can be applied to any single item in that package.

Qualifying and ineligible items

The sales tax exemption only applies to qualifying items bought during the tax-free holiday.

Here are the lists of qualifying clothing and footwear and school supplies.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office said the following items are ineligible:

Items sold for $100 or more

Clothing subscription boxes

Specially designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear For example, golf cleats and football pads are usually worn only when people play golf or football, so they do not qualify for the exemption. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, can be worn for other than athletic activity and qualify for the exemption.

Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services

Items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers

Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories

Computers

Software

Textbooks

Certain baggage items do not qualify for the exemption, including: Framed backpacks Luggage Briefcases Athletic, duffle or gym bags Computer bags Purses

Unspecified school supplies do not qualify Only specific school supplies sold for less than $100 qualify for the exemption, and an exemption certificate is not required



Refunds

Anyone charged sales tax on a qualifying item during the tax-free weekend can request a refund from the seller or file a refund claim directly with the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Read also: