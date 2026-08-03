Man wanted in connection with AMBER Alert issued for 2 children arrested in Harris County

On Monday, the San Antonio Police Department said Pedro Alvarez Castillo, 48, was booked on a warrant.
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According to the Houston Police Department, Alvarez Castillo was arrested for kidnapping. It’s unclear if the kidnapping charge is connected to the AMBER Alert.
HPD said Alvarez Castillo’s bond was denied.
An AMBER Alert issued Saturday said Alvarez Castillo was the last person seen with Fidely Alvarez Mauricio, 10, and Neidy Alvarez Mauricio, 13, who were both last seen on the South Side of San Antonio.
The AMBER Alert was discontinued after both children were found Saturday night in Houston, according to SAPD.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.