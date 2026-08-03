Man wanted in connection with AMBER Alert issued for 2 children arrested in Harris County

A man who was wanted in connection with an AMBER Alert was arrested in Harris County, authorities confirmed to KSAT.

On Monday, the San Antonio Police Department said Pedro Alvarez Castillo, 48, was booked on a warrant.

Recommended Videos

According to the Houston Police Department, Alvarez Castillo was arrested for kidnapping. It’s unclear if the kidnapping charge is connected to the AMBER Alert.

HPD said Alvarez Castillo’s bond was denied.

An AMBER Alert issued Saturday said Alvarez Castillo was the last person seen with Fidely Alvarez Mauricio, 10, and Neidy Alvarez Mauricio, 13, who were both last seen on the South Side of San Antonio.

The AMBER Alert was discontinued after both children were found Saturday night in Houston, according to SAPD.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: