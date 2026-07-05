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Local News

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in back of head on Southeast Side, police say

SAPD: An unknown person allegedly stabbed the 62-year-old man; no suspect information is available

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was allegedly stabbed in the back of the head on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Southcross Ranch Road.

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The 62-year-old man told police that an unknown person approached him and stabbed him in the back of the head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

As of Sunday morning, no information on the person who allegedly stabbed the man is available, police said.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

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